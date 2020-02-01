WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a male victim was struck by a train in Wilbraham Friday morning before being pronounced dead on scene.
The incident happened at 120 Old Boston Road with the train tracks being closed down for a period of time.
The identity of the male victim has yet to be released.
Officers swarmed the area of the train tracks into Friday afternoon.
We’re told it the male on the train tracks was struck by a CSX freight train shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.
Though the track is now open again, the concern was evident in investigators voices as they asked our cameras to back up from the scene.
Leigh Ayers has lived across the street from the tracks for nearly three decades and said he is used to hearing the train whistle on Old Boston Road.
However, things were different Friday morning when the Wilbraham man describes the moments leading up to when a pedestrian was struck by a CSX train.
"I was just on the computer and I heard the train do it’s usual couple toots if somebody’s...if something's going on and they need to alert them that they’re coming and then. they just laid on the horn," Ayers explained.
CSX officials confirmed to Western Mass News that one of their trains was involved and that they are cooperating with police. The train company thanked first responders and in a statement to Western Mass News called it a "tragic event." They also warned people against the danger of walking on or near tracks.
Ayers told Western Mass News those warnings are often ignored.
"Sometimes, there’s people out there or ATVs and most of the time, you never hear anything after that and they get out of the way," Ayers said.
Ayers said he frequently hears warning blasts from train's whistle, but said anyone walking on tracks should feel the locomotive coming before seeing or hearing it.
"Sometimes. it’s like an earthquake," Ayers noted.
The Wilbraham Fire Department and officials from Mass. State Police continue to investigate the incident, but released that there was no suspicious activity shown and no foul play suspected.
