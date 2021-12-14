SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the intersection of Maple and Union Streets around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.
An adult female was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Walsh added that the driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene.
No citations have been issued. The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.