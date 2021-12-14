Springfield police door generic

(Western Mass News file photo) 

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the intersection of Maple and Union Streets around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

An adult female was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh added that the driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene.

No citations have been issued.  The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

