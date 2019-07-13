SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pedestrian was struck in Chicopee overnight and police say the driver who left the scene, has been arrested on OUI.
Xavier Bruce, 26, from Springfield, was taken into custody this morning on OUI Liquor Serious/Negligent Injury, and Leave Scene of a Personal Injury Crash.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department, tells us they received a call just before 3:15 a.m. for a person who was lying in the road.
"Our dispatch received a call about a male party, with a head injury, lying in the road on McKinstry Ave near the Rite Aid," notes Wilk.
When officers arrived they found the pedestrian with 'serious, life threatening injuries.'
He was transported to the hospital.
"Our dispatch then received another call about a white SUV, with heavy damage, traveling near Grattan and Meadow St. Officer Nick Smith was able to locate the vehicle and stop it," says Wilk.
Police investigating, spoke to the operator, allegedly Bruce, and say they determined he was the operator of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.
"...He stated that he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier," Wilk reports.
Bruce was arrested and is currently being held on $5,000 bail.
Police have not released any further details about the identity of the pedestrian at this time.
Mckinstry Ave. was closed down for several hours while an Accident Reconstruction team investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department.
