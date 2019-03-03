SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news out of Springfield. Police report a pedestrian was struck this morning in a hit and run incident on Maple Street.
And now they're asking for the public's help in locating the car involved.
Captain Richard LaBelle tells Western Mass News the pedestrian was hit in the area of 31 Maple St.
We're told the driver fled the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to Baystate Medical Center with what are described as 'serious, potentially life threatening injuries.'
Officers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police are still looking for the car described as a 'black or dark (4-door) late model Nissan Maxima or Altima.'
Police say it will have a cracked/spider-web windshield and possible dents in the hood.
The Springfield Police Department is still working the investigation as they speak with witnesses.
"Vehicle was traveling northbound. People on the scene believe it turned westbound on State St.," explained LaBelle.
That's the direction the vehicle was last seen heading in from Maple St.
Ryan Walsh, representative for the city's police department adds the vehicle may have 'possibly went onto the highway.'
At this time police are not releasing any details about the identity of the pedestrian.
We're told the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating this hit and run.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6333 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
When more details come into our newsroom we will pass that information along both on-air and online. Stay with Western Mass News starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
