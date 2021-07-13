SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pedestrian was struck in Springfield Tuesday morning on Wilbraham Road, police report.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Wilbraham Rd.
According to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
We're told the individual was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
The driver remained on scene, Walsh confirms.
The Springfield Police Dep. Traffic Unit is investigating this serious crash.
The Springfield Fire Department tells Western Mass News they responded to the scene to provide medical assistance.
Further details about the crash weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.