Pedestrian struck in two-car collision at Holyoke intersection

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A pedestrian was struck during a two-car collision at the intersection of George and Northampton streets in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the pedestrian was pinned against a stone-retaining wall.
Emergency crews were able free the man by moving the car. The man was transported to the emergency room with serious injuries.
One of the drivers was transported with minor injuries.
The Fire Department reports that the streets are open to traffic.
