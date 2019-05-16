Pedestrian taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle on North St. in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Pittsfield Police tell us that this incident occurred on the 100 block of North Street sometime this afternoon.
The pedestrian was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, and it is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department's Traffic Unit and Crime Scene Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.