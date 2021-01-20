AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to the area of Mill Street in Agawam due to a crash between a pedestrian and vehicle.
Lt. Dan Bonafilia told Western Mass News that the incident took place on Mill Street, between Franklin Street and Poplar Street.
The crash involved a 77-year-old male pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle traveling westbound on Mill St, before crashing into the individual.
The pedestrian was transported to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but there is no further update on his condition at this time.
Both the Agawam Police Department, along with the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Reconstruction Section, is currently investigating the crash.
Mill St. will remain closed as officials continue to investigate the scene.
The Agawam Police Department asks if anyone knows any further information related to the crash to call Lt. Dan Bonafilia at (413) 786-4767 ext. 8309. and Sgt. Steve Grasso at (413) 786-4767.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information.
