CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news in Chicopee after a man and woman were struck by a vehicle last night.
Western Mass News learning this morning that the woman, a 24-year-old from Chicopee, has died as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash.
This all happened in the area of Chicopee and State Street Friday night.
The man, we're told, who is also from Chicopee is 23-years-old and is in the hospital with serious injuries.
This according to Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department.
Now, police tell us that the driver drove up on the curb, hitting both the man and the woman.
That driver has been identified as David Delgado, 48, from Chicopee.
He allegedly hit the Chicopee man and woman just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Delgado has been charged with OUI Liquor, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury/Fatal Crash, and Motor Vehicle Homicide-OUI/Negligent Operation
"(Officers) located 2 pedestrians on the sidewalk. They had both been struck by a motor vehicle, which appeared to have driven up onto the sidewalk where the pedestrians were walking. They also observed a motor vehicle, still up on the sidewalk, crashed into a fence, and cars of a parking lot," Wilk told us.
Last night while police were investigating the area, Delgado who was allegedly driving was located away from the scene.
From there he was detained after attempting several times to walk away from the officers. Police telling us he was not wearing any socks or shoes at the time.
"The operator was being stopped by good Samaritans who had followed him from the scene. It should be noted that officers dealing with the operator detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes," explained Wilk.
The area of Chicopee and State Street was closed for hours while an accident reconstruction team worked the scene.
Police were at the intersection following the crash, well into this morning. But just before 7 a.m. the roads were reopened.
Delgado is being held on $20,000 bail ahead of his upcoming arraignment.
At this time police have not released the identity of the woman, nor the man, who were struck.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll pass those details along both on-air and online.
