CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news in Chicopee this morning after a man and woman were struck by a vehicle last night.
This all happened in the area of Chicopee and State Street Friday night.
Western Mass News has confirmed with Chicopee police that the driver drove up on the curb and struck the two pedestrians.
One of them received life-threatening injuries while the other received serious injuries as well.
Both were transported to the hospital.
Last night while police were investigating the area, the man who was allegedly driving was located away from the scene.
From there he was interviewed for further details, we're told.
This morning an update on the pedestrians and the driver wasn't immediately available. However, we have reached out to police for more information.
The area of Chicopee and State Street was closed for hours while an accident reconstruction team worked the scene.
Police were at the intersection following the crash, well into this morning. But just before 7 a.m. the roads were reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll pass those details along both on-air and online.
