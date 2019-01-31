SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are in the heart of flu season. Nationally, the CDC reports most states, including Massachusetts, now have widespread flu activity.
In western Massachusetts, doctors said that the number of pediatric patients hospitalized because of the flu is on the rise.
Pediatricians at Baystate Medical Center said that part of the reason why children are landing in the hospital because of the flu may be because some children aren't getting vaccinated.
"We are right in the thick of the flu season right now. We've seen a number of children so far who have been hospitalized because of the flu and complications of the flu," said Dr. Michael Klatte.
Klatte told Western Mass News that many of those hospitalized did not receive the flu vaccination.
"It's been a mix of both immunized and unimunized individuals this year that we've seen so far this year in terms of who's been hospitalized. Those children's are otherwise doing well, but some of those children have had prolonged hospitalizations," Klatte noted.
Klatte said that some parents still hold the belief that the flu shot can actually cause the flu, which he said is a myth.
The good news is that the CDC reports this year's vaccine appears to be a good match, meaning it should be more effective.
"I like to say that you have zero percent chance of being protected if you don't immunize. For my children, I want them to have that 50 percent protection," Klatte explained.
Klatte urges all parents get their children six months and older vaccinated as soon as possible.
"If you haven't, get it done. Get your child immunized because this flu season will last at least another month, if not more," Klatte said.
Plenty of time, Klatte said, to get that shot, even if the vaccine takes approximately two weeks to become effective.
In light of the measles outbreak in Washington state, we also asked Klatte if there are there any concerns in Massachusetts. He told us there are no issues here and adds that the measles vaccine is 97 percent effective
