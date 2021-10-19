SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have declared a national state of emergency for children’s mental health. Doctors said the pandemic has only had a negative impact on the crisis.
“It shouldn’t surprise us that the pandemic has only made those things worse,” said Dr. Warren Ng, president-elect of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
The children’s mental health crisis has reached a tipping point. On Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declared a national state of emergency as mental health emergencies are on the rise.
“The things that we’re seeing are higher rates of depression, anxiety and wellness, trauma, and loss,” Ng explained.
Ng told Western Mass News that suicide is now the leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24. Last year, hospital visits for mental health emergencies for children 5 to 11 rose 24 percent and 31 percent for those ages 12 to 17. He said parents can notice warning signs over time.
“Sometimes with depression, children are having trouble with their sleep, their appetite for things that they usually enjoy, they’re falling behind in school, and they’re just not acting the same way that they used to. They might be more irritable,” Ng noted.
Ng said more has to be done to help stop this crisis.
“We are urging policymakers to act now and to prioritize these issues,” Ng said.
That’s something State Senator Eric Lesser is already focused on after seeing how much the pandemic worsened the ongoing problem.
“COVID-19, frankly, poured gasoline on what was already a brewing fire,” Lesser noted.
140,000 children have lost a parent or caregiver during the pandemic, on top of feeling more isolated while spending more time at home.
Senator lesser says the problem is even worse locally with less access to treatment.
“We need a lot more mental health professionals. We have a shortage of mental health access and western, it’s very hard to book an appointment with a therapist or a clinician…We also need a lot more beds. We have a crisis, but you have young people who might be in a situation where they might hurt themselves or others. They’re brought to emergency rooms and then there’s no treatment,” Lesser added.
Lesser said Massachusetts should allocate more money for resources to help with this crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.