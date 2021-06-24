WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics recently changed its recommendations for screening heart conditions in children and young adults. They released these new standards on Monday, hoping to spot heart defects before tragedy strikes.
"It's an absolute nightmare to live through every day. It never gets easier," said Susan Canning of Westfield.
It's been nearly ten years since Canning experienced one of the worst days of her life.
“It was July 11, 2011. It was an absolute beautiful New England July day. He was swimming with friends at Congamond Lake,” Canning explained.
Her son, Kevin Major, went under water to anchor the boat and never came back up.
"He had an undiagnosed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” Canning noted.
Major was a 19-year-old athlete. He died from sudden cardiac arrest caused by a heart condition. Now, Canning makes it her mission to hopefully prevent this heartbreak from happening to another family.
Canning started Kev's Foundation, an organization that brings awareness to sudden cardiac arrest and severe heart conditions in children and young adults. For the last decade, she's pushed for more children to be screened for heart conditions. Those screenings are something Dr. John O'Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health, said is very important.
"Pediatricians should be screening their patients for cardiac disease throughout the lifespan, whether they are athletes or not,” O’Reilly said.
On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidance for doctors. Previously, only athletes were screened for these heart conditions, but now, the AAP suggests that every child and young adult is tested.
"For most kids, this condition really only shows up when their heart is acting at a certain level, so this enlarged heart muscle only shows symptoms when they really start exercising," O’Reilly noted.
For some, like Major, that moment can come unexpectedly. O'Reilly said if your child has a hard time catching their breath after playing outside or being surprised, you may want to consult your pediatrician. He also said it's crucial to update your doctor of any family history changes, so they can keep an eye out for any warning signs.
