EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pediatricians across western Massachusetts are starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in their offices for kids ages 5 to 11.
“It was pretty neat to see the Pfizer vaccine in our office. It was pretty exciting,” said Dr. John Kelley at Redwood Pediatrics.
Kelley told Western Mass News that his first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for patients ages 5 to 11 arrived at his office in East Longmeadow on Friday. He said many of his families have added their names to a waiting list.
“We do have about up to 150 people interested in it so far for vaccines,” Kelley added.
We asked Kelley more about his first doses.
“We decided to start with 200 doses. The minimum that you can order is 100, so 200, we will easily be able to use that before within the next 10 weeks. Ten weeks is the time that will keep in our fridge,” Kelley explained.
As for distribution plans, Redwood Pediatrics will host vaccine clinics to make the process quick for patients and Kelley said his office is busier than ever right now.
“We are certainly seeing more sick kids this year than we did last year, mainly because we’re able to see them and I think also because kids are back in school in-person,” Kelley noted.
Kelley reminded parents to address any concerns and questions about their child's health or the COVID-19 vaccine with their child’s healthcare provider.
“We’re all very well-versed about the safety and the effectiveness about the vaccine,” Kelley added.
