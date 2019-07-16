Pelham man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A vehicle pursuit in Northampton Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Pelham man.
Northampton Police Chief Kasper tells us that, around 2:20 p.m., Officer Kohl came across a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Bridge Road.
After running a check on the license plate, it was determined that the vehicle's registration had expired and that an arrest warrant had been issued for the driver.
Officer Kohl sounded his sirens and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The driver ignored the sirens and began to speed off, making an abrupt turn into the Gables, a condominium complex located on the 500 block of Bridge Road.
The operator of the vehicle, later identified as a 36-year-old man from Pelham, pulled off into a grassy area and exited the vehicle.
The suspect then proceeded to take off into the woods.
Officer Kohl and other Northampton Police officials then proceeded to establish a perimeter around the wooded area.
Police located the suspect, who was found crouching behind a boulder, a short time later, and took him into custody.
The suspect, who already had a warrant out for his arrest out of Springfield District Court, was issued a civil citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police have not yet released the suspect's name.
We're told he is expected to appear in court for his arraignment in the coming days.
