PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities recovered a pellet gun on Saturday that was found outside a Pittsfield home.
Pittsfield Police tell us that they received a 911 call saying that a firearm had been found.
The 911 caller who found it stated that they could see the gun, which was located next to a resident's air conditioning unit, from the roadway.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the firearm they recovered was in fact a pellet gun.
This is not the first time within recent weeks that Pittsfield Police have responded to a report of a firearm that had been found.
