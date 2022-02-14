BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that a pellet stove is the reason fire crews were called to the scene of a fire on Allen Road in Belchertown Monday morning.
Belchertown Fire Chief John Ingram told Western Mass News that there was heavy fire on the back side of the house when they arrived.
He said the house suffered fire damage throughout and could be a total loss.
There were no injuries, but crews were looking for some of the animals that were inside the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.