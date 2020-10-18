SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a critical week for the future of a new stimulus package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has issued a deadline to the White House while the Senate has two upcoming votes on their plans.
This announcement comes as many Americans are financially struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Mass News spoke with a local economic expert on what this all means for struggling families and if people in western Mass. can expect another check at their doors soon.
Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick said, "What we’re looking at right now is, kind of, perplexing."
Pelosi issued a deadline and said the White House has until Tuesday to reach a deal on the next COVID-19 stimulus package.
"The problem that I see with the White House and House agreeing to something, the Senate is doing a symbolic vote on their $500 billion packages that failed to pass last month," Petrick explained.
He told Western Mass News that the timing is crucial for possibly passing a new relief bill before Election Day.
"If anything would be sent out to households before the election, the deadline would be this week to get something done," he added. "If we wanted to see checks in our bank account before the election."
Lawmakers have been in back and forth talks for months. The House has passed an updated version of the HEROES act, a $2.2 trillion bill.
"At one point, President Trump said 'No, we're not doing this,' and walking away and then coming back a few days later, saying 'No, we want to do something bigger,'" Petrick explained.
The Senate scheduled to vote on another $500 billion relief package this week, leaving many families wondering if they will see any financial relief before November 3.
"It seems to be just dead," Petrick said.
The Senate is expected to vote on its $500 billion plan on Tuesday and vote on a Paycheck Protection Program bill on Wednesday.
