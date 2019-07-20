CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Saturday's high temperatures and thick humidity, Western Mass News talked to people who found a way to beat the heat.
With temperatures finally starting to drop Saturday night, bringing some relief, the humidity stuck around making the air still feel thick.
Earlier we talked to multiple people around western Mass. who found a way to safely enjoy the summer heat.
(How else have you been beating the heat today?)
"Honestly I was swimming earlier!" one local resident tells us.
Some telling us despite the humid weather that it's New Engalnd and they role with it.
From the baseball field to the splash pads, people around the region found a way to beat the heat.
Whether it was staying indoors...
"Maybe a little too hot for some people," one person told us.
Or even rescheduling out door activities like a baseball game, people tried to work around the weather safely.
(Did the heat stop you?)
"Absolutely not! I've come for so many years and nothing is going to stop me."
For parishiner, Danuta Budzyna at the Immaculate Conception Church in Springfield, no amount of heat was going to get in the way of their long standing tradition.
"We've been doing this for so many years. This rooted deep within the Polish community," she goes on to say.
Saturday night kicked of their 39th annual Polish-American Festival, with a traditional opening mass.
But this years festivities looked a little different.
Rather than holding the ceremony outside, church leaders decided to put the parishioners health as a top priority, and moved the ceremony inside the air conditioned chapel.
To make sure everyone had a safe and enjoyable night, event coordinators made sure they had plenty of shade, water, and of course traditional Polish food.
Western Mass News has been checking in with Eversource who tells us they have been trying to keep on local power outages.
We also checked in with Baystate Medical Center and they report there was a slight up-tick in heat related issues Saturday.
And Sunday the heat is expected to be just as intense--so make sure to keep that in mind as you are planning your day.
