NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A flood watch remains in effect for Saturday.
Communities like Northampton are already reporting the water levels at the minor flood stage. That means first responders, businesses, and homeowners along the river are keeping a watchful eye.
As rain moves in this weekend and snow continues to melt up north, all eyes are on the Connecticut River and the levels are already high.
Some nearby fields are already under water.
"We have to be very careful, keep a watchful eye on it," said Mick Duda with the Oxbow Marina.
Duda said that it's a familiar spring sight. but one that still comes with great concern and potentially dangerous conditions.
"Lot of water and we hope we don't get too much more. Looking at the forecast coming in, when they say two inches of rain or more, with the snow up north, this could come up pretty good. We don't have the current in here, but the wind can really get this water moving and it does damage," Duda added.
The Western Mass News SkyDrone showed tall standing trees and fields in deep water.
"When the lower lying roads flood, it makes it dangerous for people to drive through, vehicles get stuck, you don't know what obstacles are underneath the water. So if you see water, we advise you to turn around and go the other way," said Northampton Deputy Fire Chief Timothy McQueston.
The Northampton Fire Department told Western Mass News that they'll continue to monitor the water levels through next week.
"Our flood plan starts with notification around 107 feet. At 110, we take notice at what's going on and start to make preparations. At 112, we'll close some of the low lying roads," McQueston added.
The Northampton Fire Department said that some low lying roads have already been closed off and the Oxbow Marina said that if the water continues to rise, they will keep employees on stand-by to run pontoon boats and assist first responders in helping clear the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.