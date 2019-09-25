HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A four-week investigation by local, state, and federal authorities has resulted in several arrests.
Kevin Neal with the U.S. Marshals Service said that 30 people who were wanted for various outstanding criminal offenses have been arrested since "Operation Washout" - which focused on gang members and violent offenders - began in August.
Those charges include narcotics trafficking, rape, kidnapping, firearms possession, and aggravated assault.
"The operation was the culmination of four weeks of hard work and dedication to root out dangerous violent criminals and fugitives, and bring them to justice. We believe that these arrests will have a positive impact on the local community making the streets safer and improving the quality of life for the residents," said John Gibbons, U.S. Marshal for Massachusetts.
As part of the operation, 863 grams of heroin and cocaine and one firearm were seized.
Neal noted that those arrested have been charged by the Hampden County District Attorney's office and other nearby counties.
The operation was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Mass. Fugitive Task Force, along with the Mass. State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Holyoke Police.
