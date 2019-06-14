WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details have emerged from the lengthy investigation into a major narcotics distribution in Ware.
Ware police told Western Mass News that they had received numerous complaints from residents about 23 Dale Street, the house that police raided to disrupt this operation.
They also had done their own investigating.
And it all culminated yesterday with police executing a search warrant and arresting half a dozen people, seizing drugs as well as cash.
More than 200 grams of ecstasy recovered, a couple of dozen grams of crystal meth, crack cocaine and marijuana too.
Police told Western Mass News that the suspects are known to them, each has been charged with drug trafficking, possession, and conspiracy to violate a drug law.
It is reported that this was a massive operation, Ware Police lead it but they did get some assistance from state police, a swat team, and Monson Police sent over a k-9 unit.
I am told that no officers were injured in the operation.
The suspects are expected to be arraigned today at Belchertown District Court, where more about this bust will be revealed.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
