SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eight Springfield residents are without a place to call home tonight after a fire broke out at a two-family home on Biltmore Street Friday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 40 Biltmore Street just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they were able to locate a fire in the rear of the home and were able to get it under control.
Crews were on scene for close to two hours working to extinguish the flames.
Biltmore Street was partially blocked as a result.
It is unclear when that section of Biltmore Street is expected to reopen.
A total of eight people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
