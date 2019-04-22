STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 30 people are without a home following a fire Easter Sunday at a condominium complex in Sturbridge.
The fire went to 3-alarms Easter morning with multiple firefighters responding to the scene to battle the flames.
The multi-story condominium building is located right on Main Street. Police diverting traffic away from the scene for at least 2 hours Sunday morning.
This included a portion of Rt. 20 East and West from Arnold Road to Bates Hill Road starting before 8 a.m.
On Monday, the State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed 30 people had been displaced by the fire.
Representative, Jennifer Mieth tells Western Mass News the fire was caused by 'improper disposal of smoking materials.'
After the fire was knocked down, and the road reopened, Police posted to their Facebook page that anyone who was displaced by the fire could go to the Sturbridge Senior Center for shelter and assistance from the Red Cross.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
