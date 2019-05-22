PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A total of thirteen people are without a place to call home after Pittsfield officials were called to two different fires that occurred minutes apart from each other Wednesday night.
Deputy Chief Sammons of the Pittsfield Fire Department tells us that the first fire occurred at a multi-family home on South Onota Street.
Officials say that an overheated dryer is what caused the fire.
A total of eight people were displaced after fire officials cited that a section of the home sustained heavy smoke damage.
Just minutes later, fire officials were called to Wahconah Street for a fire at another multi-family home.
According to Deputy Chief Sammons, the cause of that fire was described as a "room and contents fire".
Pittsfield Police tell us that traffic was blocked between Pecks Road and Seymour Street as part of the investigation.
That section of Wahconah Street has since reopened.
While firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the first floor of the home, Deputy Chief Sammons says that smoke from the fire damaged the ceiling, causing damage to the apartment above it.
All five residents that lived in the second-floor apartment were displaced.
Thankfully, no one was injured in either fire, and both fires were contained to their place of origin. Fire officials say that both fires could've been much worse had the homes not had a working smoke detector.
However, upon further investigation, officials determined that both homes were missing at least one smoke detector.
Deputy Chief Sammons would like to remind the public to make sure that all the smoke detectors in their homes are working in case an event like this happens.
