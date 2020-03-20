SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic is changing the normalcy in our lives making many anxious.
We spoke to Dr. Barry Sarvet, the chair of psychiatry for Baystate Health, who said, right now, people are hoarding more items than just food.
Sarvet told Western Mass News that people are stocking up on alcohol and firearms while worrying about the pandemic.
Driven by fear, he said, people in the community are turning to them as a coping strategy.
“There are a lot of people in the community for whom alcohol is their primary coping strategy, which is of concern and I'd say the same thing can be said for guns. Some people find it to be comforting to have in times of uncertainty when they're afraid,” Sarvet noted.
Sarvet said, statistically, having firearms in the home increases the risk of death for people in the household and it’s not the best way to protect ourselves during these unsettling times.
Instead, he recommended supporting your loved ones during this time, even if it’s just a call or a Facetime and if you're feeling anxious amidst the coronavirus pandemic, contact your healthcare provider for help.
