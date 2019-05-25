SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting on Blake Street in Springfield overnight.
Police tell Western Mass News they responded just before 1 o'clock this morning.
We're told a male and a female were taken to Baystate Medical Center for further treatment.
No immediate word on the extent of their injuries.
At this time, police have not reported any arrests in this case.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
Western Mass News will provide an update when more information comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 7AM on ABC40 for the latest.
