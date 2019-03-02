SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have suffered injuries in a stabbing related incident in Springfield overnight, police confirm.
Captain Richard LaBelle told Western Mass News officers were called to the scene just before 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
He says a female, and two males were injured in the stabbing. This reportedly happened in the area of Spring St.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see police activity on the street.
No immediate word on the extent of injuries.
LaBelle reports that one of the individuals drove themselves to the hospital.
However, further details weren't immediately available. Western Mass News has reached out to police for more information.
At this time the Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.
Watch Western Mass News starting at 7AM on ABC40 for the latest. We will update this story when new details emerge.
