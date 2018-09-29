SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people died in a house fire in Southwick this morning, the State Fire Marshal's Office confirms.
Firefighters from Southwick, as well as Granby and Westfield were all called to the scene on Bugbee Road.
Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson telling Western Mass News just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday that it was a fully involved fire.
Firefighters were initially called to the scene at 6:22 a.m. and arrived just a few minutes later to find 90% of the home engulfed in flames.
By then the ceiling and floors had started to collapse, Anderson tells us.
Firefighters did try to get into the building, but the fire and heat were too intense, Anderson explained to us.
Originally the fire was called in by a third resident of the home who was outside when firefighters first arrived.
Anderson says it took firefighters about an hour to knock the flames down.
The home is located at 13 Bugbee Rd. and investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office as well as the Hampden District Attorney's Office are investigating.
Earlier this morning State Fire Marshal's Office representative, Jennifer Mieth, told us there were 2 unaccounted for in relation to this fire.
Now, just hours later we're learning they did not make it out of the home.
We're told both victims are adults and their identities will be released by the DA's Office once the Medical Examiner has completed formal identification and the families have been notified.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air on FOX6 starting at 10 p.m. for the latest details. You can also download the Western Mass News app by texting to '23765'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.