SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the long lines continuing at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site, people are now arriving in the middle of the night to wait for the location to open.
[Reporter: What time did you get here this morning?]
Zoey Gonzalez: “Two in the morning.”
Darrick Roy: “I got out here at 4:45.”
Abilio Dacruz: “Just about 5 o’clock.”
Shirley Griffin: “About 5:15.”
Yesenia: “Been here since 6:30.”
On Tuesday morning, residents began waiting in line before sun rise at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site with hopes to beat the rush before the site opened at 7 a.m.
“It’s sad, but we got to do what we gotta do and they are doing a great job,” said Jim Lafromboise.
Many even slept in their cars while they waited for the site to open. Long lines filled the mall parking lot once again as residents waited to get tested. AMR Testing Site Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo weighed in on residents lining up early.
“If that’s the move they need to do in order to get in first and get out nice and early then, you know, I would say go ahead and do it,” Leonardo explained.
Leonardo told Western Mass News the site has seen a huge increase in visitors and has administered over 3,000 tests a day following the Christmas holiday.
“The last eight days of operation has probably been the highest demand that we have ever seen,” Leonardo added.
Despite waiting in long lines and waking up earlier, residents told us they are grateful that the site is open.
“Honestly, I’m happy that they opened earlier since I was told they are open at 9 a.m.…At this point, it’s like, you know, what patience, that’s all we need,” Yesenia noted.
Leonardo is encouraging residents to pre-register for testing with the QR codes located at the entrance of the site as it will help the lines move along quicker.
“You can imagine if we get a carload of six people and no one is registered, it can take up to 15 minutes to register everybody…We do take every single car that’s in line and get them tested,” Leonardo said.
