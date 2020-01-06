EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are continuing to pick up the pieces following an earthquake Monday morning.
Now, we’re hearing from those on the island who felt that trembling, including a man from East Longmeadow there on vacation.
This morning’s earthquake was one of many to happen in Puerto Rico in the last few weeks, but those on the island said it was perhaps the strongest, with a magnitude 5.8.
Tonight, the community there is shaken and anxious for what may be next.
This is a picture taken of Monday’s earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico by Bill Bednarzyk of East Longmeadow, who was woken up by it at 6:30 in the morning.
“It sounded extremely loud, like a truck or something slammed into the building and it hit, at least three or four good strong bangs. We jumped out of the bed and got down on the floor, next to the wall. That’s basically the plan that we had to ride anything out,” Bednarzyk explained.
This is Bednarzyk’s first time visiting Puerto Rico, visiting his girlfriend’s hometown.
While there was no damage where he is, Bednarzyk said it was a much difference scene ten minutes away.
“Where we are has a road that’s about six or seven kilometers, that’s up on a hill, curvy road, and we’ve had rocks fly down onto the road,” Bednarzyk said.
Edgardo Cruz Relez added, “Lots of people and families screaming. Just remember that today is a very special holiday in Puerto Rico. It’s Three Kings Day…it’s as big as Christmas, and so instead of celebrating that day people, families are shaken up, trembling, in fear.”
That’s the voice of Edgardo Cruz Relez, who was born and raised in Guanica, returning back home after spending 24 years in the Air Force. He said he’s been to a lot of locations after natural disasters, but that he never experienced something quite like this.
“I live on the second floor. It’s a house that’s made out of concrete and that place was just dancing in the air. Everything was moving. It was a big boom, sonic sound right before everything started trambling, shaking, and moving,” Relez noted.
Relez said the earthquake so bad, it collapsed the walls of a historic landmark that was built in 1893. That’s in addition to several houses destroyed.
Both Bednarzyk and Relez said with Mother Nature taking a hit at Puerto Rico again:
“There’s quite a bit of concern. Everybody here on the island is concerned about it, for sure. I saw a few buildings that were damaged down in the downtown area of Guanica and it’s a shame, it really is to see this,” Bednarzyk said.
Relez added, “people are concerned, people are in fear, people…I’m going to loosely use the term scared…and it’s because we never went through anything like this. Of course, we have earthquakes before, but nothing of this magnitude.”
Relez told us that while there are no reports of any injuries, several people have gone to the hospital after suffering anxiety attacks. Many on the island are now just anxious as geologists predict more quakes are to come.
