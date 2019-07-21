CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police and Chicopee responded to a crash near 1-90 and I-291 in Chicopee this morning.
We're told 3 people were transported to the hospital.
Chicopee Firefighter, Dan Sousa also confirmed with us that it was a two-car crash.
No word on their current conditions.
What we do know is a portion of I-291 was down to one lane while emergency crews worked on scene.
This was around 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of the on-ramp in Chicopee.
By 6:30 a.m. State Police told us lanes had been reopened and crews were cleaning up.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air at 7AM & 9 AM on ABC40 for the latest.
