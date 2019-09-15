WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six people were transported to the hospital following a crash on Rt. 20 in West Springfield last night, the fire department reports.
This was right at the Westfield line.
The West Springfield Fire Department says 2 vehicles were involved.
We're told emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night.
At this time the fire department tells us they believe the 6 individuals who were transported were all adults.
No word on their current conditions.
The West Springfield Police Department did respond to the scene as well.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we will provide an update.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air at 9 a.m. on ABC40 and online for the latest details.
