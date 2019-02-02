SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people have been transported to the hospital following a serious crash in Springfield overnight.
The crash happened at 1691 Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Dennis Leger, Aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, told us it was a 'serious' one car motor vehicle accident.
Leger confirms there were 4 people in the vehicle, one person was ejected and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue the 3 other individuals. It was not an easy process...
"The driver was very difficult to get out," Leger explained to us.
He reports all 4 individuals were given medical treatment and transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene there was a large police presence on Main St. and we could see heavy damage to the vehicle.
The road was shut down while crews worked the scene.
Captain Richard LaBelle with the Springfield Police Department tells us police are investigating the role this may have played in a police pursuit.
The Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this crash.
For more details watch Western Mass News on ABC40 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.