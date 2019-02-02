SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details about a serious crash in Springfield overnight that sent 4 people to the hospital ...police now telling us they've been arrested after a loaded gun, drugs, and cash were found.
The Springfield Police Department says that prior to the crash police pulled the vehicle over around 2 a.m. Saturday at Main and Gridiron Streets.
Representative Ryan Walsh, telling us that while the car initially stopped for officers, it then sped off before crashing on Main Street.
Dennis Leger, Aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, reporting the crash happened in front of 1691 Main St.
Leger told Western Mass News one person was ejected from the vehicle and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue the 3 other individuals. It was not an easy process ...
"The driver was very difficult to get out," Leger explained to us.
He reports all 4 individuals were given medical treatment and transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Springfield police later in the morning giving an update on their conditions.
"(Two) have serious to potentially life threatening injuries. The 2 occupants in the back suffered non life threatening injuries," explained Walsh.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene there was a large police presence on Main St. and we could see heavy damage to the vehicle.
The road was shut down while crews worked the scene.
Captain Richard LaBelle with the Springfield Police Department initially told us police were investigating the role this crash may have played in a police pursuit.
We're now learning perhaps why the vehicle sped off from the traffic stop.
"A loaded converted automatic weapon with a 30 round magazine, drugs and cash were located on scene," noted Walsh.
Police confirm the 4 individuals in the vehicle who were transported were arrested and placed under guard.
Their identities and charges they face are not being released at this time.
Western Mass News will provide an update once that information becomes available.
