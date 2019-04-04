SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says a thorough review of the police department is complete.
The investigation looked at the department's internal investigation process, the Community Police Hearing Board, and current operational structure.
Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood tells Western Mass News the report also includes the department's complaint records of which she says she's proud.
"I think," Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Clapprood tells us. "It shows the call volume is huge compared to the amount of complaints received, so, I think, I hope it shows that, for the amount of work officers do, the complaints are a low percentage."
The report recommends maintaining the Police Commissioner, expanding the Civilian Police Hearing Board, and improving the Police Department's Internal Investigations Unit.
The entire final report is expected to be available within the next thirty days.
