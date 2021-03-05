AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass men's basketball team, putting it all on the line in their quarterfinal match-up in the Atlantic 10 tournament Friday afternoon.
After a dominant second-round victory on Thursday against Saint Joseph's, UMass hoping another win Friday would get them one step closer to a possible spot in the NCAA tournament.
Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. A tough loss for the Minutemen, the team, falling 86-72 to the Saint Louis Billikens on Friday. UMass got off to a slow start, and the Billikens capitalizing off it, with an early 15-3 lead right out the gate.
"It won or go-home. I left everything out on the floor. I had to do what I could," said UMass Amherst basketball player Tre Mitchell.
Before the game, the UMass men's basketball team felt confident coming into the quarterfinal game of the Atlantic Ten Tournament. These feelings were after their dominating second-round win over Saint Joseph's. But there were different results the very next day after suffering a 14 point loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.
"The rebound difference, 45-22, I mean granted, they have a lot of big bodies, and they have five dudes going to the glass every possession," Mitchell explained. "We were watching the ball go through the air. Simple as that, we were watching it."
Fighting to keep them in it, star sophomore Mitchell put up 30 points on Friday. He told Western Mass News that despite the loss, he's proud of his teammates and how they handled all the adversity thrown their way this season.
"It was a lot about your mindset this year because so many things changed this year like we were getting ready to go on the road and boom, canceled, done, 15 days can't even leave your room," he said. "There's just a lot of mental toughness that is required to get through this season."
Not to mention having to stay off the court after UMass students were responsible for spreading COVID-19 on campus, forcing everyone to stay home.
"Three or four pauses, that's 40 plus days of sitting in your room not allowed to do anything. It was just keeping that mindset the whole year," he noted.
Though it wasn't the result he nor any of his teammates wanted, Mitchell told us heads high for everyone in that locker room.
"I can't be prouder of the way these guys have persevered through all the adversity we faced this year, honestly," he added.
Even though it could be a wrap for the Minuteman to make an NCAA Tournament this time around, the team will have their shot next week. Both guards, Desiree Oliver and Destiney Philoxy told Western Mass News the coronavirus pandemic kept both teams from showing up to the game. But support for each other will always still be there.
"It's so sad, COVID. Last year, the boys were at every single one of our games, right on the sidelines, cheering us. They were like our whole student section, it lit, and we were right at their games doing the same thing," Oliver said.
"During our games, they send me videos of us playing, and I just sent Tre and Dre videos of them playing, and it's like a bond, even off the court," Philoxy explained.
The Minutewomen talked about how important these next coming days of practices will be before they have a go-at-it on Thursday at 5 p.m. against number 10, Saint Joseph's.
