WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died in a 3-alarm fire in Worcester overnight, fire officials confirm.
Firefighters were called to 65 Upsala Street early Saturday morning.
Western Mass News spoke with Worcester Fire Chief Lavoie and he tells us that there were two residents on the second floor.
While one person was able to escape to the roof and was rescued by Worcester police, the second resident was unable to make it out.
Lavoie telling us the second resident was not immediately found because of the conditions.
Emergency crews were on scene for a number of hours working.
Western Mass News confirmed that firefighters found the victim after the fire had been knocked down.
No immediate word on the victim's identity or how this fire started.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
As more details emerge, Western Mass News will provide an update.
