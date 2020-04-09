SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB-WHSM) -- One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Summer Avenue and Dorset Street, police said.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday after car struck a pole. The back bumper was seen on the ground.
Springfield Fire Department pulled the victim out of the silver Acura.
No other cars were involved in the crash.
The road is open.
The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story will have more information as it becomes available.
