SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after being called to Putnam Circle last night for a report of a gunshot victim.
Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department confirms the male victim suffered serious injuries.
Late Friday night around 11:30 p.m. police closed off Putnam Circle to conduct their investigation.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see Springfield police were putting up evidence markers along different parts of the roadway.
We also spotted several cruisers in the Springfield Plaza on Liberty Street around that same time as well.
Walsh now confirming the gunshot victim was taken 'by car' to the Springfield Plaza immediately after the incident on Putnam Circle. That's when the victim was met by police and transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Further details about the case haven't been made immediately available.
We're told the Springfield Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please call 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
