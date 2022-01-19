PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was pulled out of a car fire Wednesday morning in Pittsfield.
Officials said fire crews responded to Second Street just after 8:30 a.m. today to find one person inside a burning vehicle.
Firefighters were able to rescue the person, who was then transported to Berkshire Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
