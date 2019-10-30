BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Belchertown.
Belchertown Police said that emergency crews were called to the area of 1 South Main Street shortly before 7 p.m. yesterday.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police noted that the incident remains under investigation by their department, along with Mass. State Police.
Traffic in the area was detoured for several hours while crews remained on-scene. The road has since reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
