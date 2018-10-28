CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Police in Chicopee are investigating after a person was shot in the leg overnight.
At 3 a.m. Sunday morning police received a call about shots fired on Meetinghouse Road.
Officer Mike Wilk reports the caller said they heard shots and then screaming.
When officers arrived they found the male individual with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were then transported to the hospital.
Wilk confirmed with Western Mass News he suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, police have released few details about the investigation.
As more information emerges, Western Mass News will pass that along both on-air on ABC40 and online.
