SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're learning today that the investigation underway on Grant Street in Springfield Monday night involved a person who shot.
We're told the shooting happened just before 11 p.m.
The Springfield Police Department confirm with Western Mass News the person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
When our crew arrived on scene late Monday night, they observed a K9 unit scouring the area, and an officer was seen with his rifle drawn.
Springfield officers were also seen investigating a parked car on the street and shining their flashlights on several of the houses.
A portion of Grant Street was blocked off by crime tape.
At this time police have not identified the individual who was shot and there is now word on the suspect.
Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.