SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tree and utility wires fell onto a car along Bay Street in Springfield Friday afternoon, trapping one person inside the vehicle.

The tree broke at the base and took down multiple wire lines at the intersection.

A police officer told us on-scene that the female driver and car have been removed from underneath and there were no reported injuries.

Residents we spoke to in the neighborhood said they do not have any power.

Eversource crews are also at the scene working to restore power to approximately 80 customers.