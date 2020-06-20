SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The second part of phase two in Governor Charlie Baker's guidelines starts Monday.
That means anyone who has a personal trainer can head back to the gym.
Western Mass News spoke with a personal trainer to see how he is gearing up for the big day.
Exercise enthusiasts will once again be able to pump that iron inside the gym come Monday.
That's under phase two part two of the governor's guidelines in Massachusetts.
"It's opening back up our communities. It's giving all of our members a way to connect with fitness which is what we are all about; getting people happier and healthier," said personal trainer Fran Magurno.
Magurno told Western Mass News he's excited to have his clients back in the gym after having to train them at home.
"It was a big switch to try and move online and find news ways to get the community connected," he said. "It made us focus on our values and what mattered to us as a company."
Under the governor's orders, only one customer or two from the same household are allowed in the facility at a time and it's also appointment only.
Magurno told us masks will be required inside the gym...
"If we are in a gym then absolutely masks are a must. You have to follow the CDC recommendations; six feet apart. Every other treadmill needs to be shut down," Magurno explained.
But for outdoor exercise, it may depend...
"Sessions are outside and it is like myself and one other person doing laps on a track," he said. "I wouldn't have the athlete, in that case, wear a mask. They are going to be very far away from me."
The goal Maguro also said is to make sure everyone is feeling their best.
"The biggest benefit that personal trainers bring out [is] attention to detail and motivation...so people are going to get in a better workout and have more fun at doing it," Magurno said.
