WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A roller-coaster of temperatures over the last couple of weeks is creating problems for drivers. Namely: potholes.
They are inevitable in New England, but DPW crews in several western Massachusetts towns are already working hard to stay ahead of the problem.
We checked in with Wilbraham and East Longmeadow's DPW crews, who said those dreaded potholes are already popping up and they're out there any chance they get hoping to make repairs, before the heart of winter.
East Longmeadow DPW crews are taking every opportunity they can - between snowflakes one day and rainfall the next - to stay ahead in the game of fill that pothole.
"Seeing the weather that we've had this week, I've noticed that they're starting to pop up," said Darrell Keane, highway operations utilities manager for East Longmeadow.
In fact, it's been a roller-coaster weather pattern since the beginning of November.
"We try to prepare, we watch the weather constantly," Keane explained.
The ups and downs can be clearly seen. November posted three record-breaking cold temperatures, then moderated at the end of the month with a high of 62 on November 26,
It was back to bitter cold come the beginning of December, then 50's just last week, back to snow, and so on.
"When it’s warm like this and we get the moisture on the ground, the snow and the rain, and then it gets cold, that’s what starts the potholes forming and the frost and then they just start popping apart," Keane added.
Keane told Western Mass News that the town has a brand new hot box, which uses berm, basically asphalt bricks.
"What we do is we get some mix, we make berm, and we cut it up, so we can recycle it and put it through our hot box. We try to use hot mix throughout the winter. We recycle throughout the winter," Keane noted.
Wilbraham DPW Director Ed Miga added, "The temperature swings are pretty dramatic, so it’s going to cause some potholes."
In Wilbraham, Miga said potholes are popping and advises residents: if you see one, call it in.
"We try to get them fixed within 24 hours, we don't want to have damage to any cars either. I drive the roads like everyone else," Miga said.
Wilbraham uses the longer lasting hot patch as long as it's available.
"If we have hot mix, we use hot mix, but if we don't, we go into cold patching," Miga explained.
With more rain and snow in the forecast, both towns said their crews will be out as much as Mother Nature allows for the foreseeable future.
Crews in both towns ask residents to report potholes as soon as possible and with several close calls already when it comes to safety, they ask that when you see a crew out working, slow down and please give them enough room to do their jobs.
