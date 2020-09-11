SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we head into fall, a local entomologist and extermination company said this is the busiest they've been on record, but he doesn't think it’s necessarily because of an increase in bugs.
It’s that time of year where you might be noticing more spiders, ants, crickets, or other insects around your home.
“Insect populations are seasonally at their highest right now,” said Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions.
Russell said during the pandemic, they've seen huge growth in their business.
“We’re up double-digit growth this year,” Russell explained.
However, it might not be because there’s more bugs.
“For me, as an entomologist and somebody in this market for 30-something years, I don’t see them as different, development wise or spread….We are right on track for the September population,” Russell noted.
Russell told Western Mass News that he thinks it has more to do with the fact that people are taking better care of their homes during the pandemic.
“People are paying more attention to their structures. They are fixing things in their home. They’re looking for and noticing, so insect populations fall right into that,” Russell said.
Historically, he said September or October are the times people notice bugs because of the changing temperatures.
“Insect populations or reacts to the temperature changes. With the cooler temperatures coming, you’re going to see insects forced indoors,” Russell said.
However, if you're trying to stop that from happening, his advice is to act fast.
“Now is the time to either get out there and do it yourself with insecticide or hire a professional,” Russell noted.
