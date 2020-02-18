SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People aren't the only ones trying to stay warm during this winter season, bats are too and they have pest control experts busy right now.
Western Mass News looked into how bats may be living in your house and what you can do about it.
It's that time of year...temperatures are colder which means bats are looking for warm places to stay and that could be your house.
Owner of Western Mass Wildlife Removal, Andrew Christopher told Western Mass News, people are calling him, surprised to find not one, but colonies of bats hidden in their homes.
"They actually will purposely hibernate in an attic space, if that's available to them, they'll be in there all summer long and when the winter comes they'll bury themselves in the instillation and stay quiet until the warm weather shows up," Christopher explained.
He said attics are their go-to spots.
"An attic is a kind of like a cave that's insulated, so if they're able to get up there and tell their friends about it, one bat, two bats, three bats, turn into dozens and dozens," Christopher noted.
Christopher said people underestimate the dangers of bats getting inside houses.
"Piles of bat droppings, you could be breathing it in without even knowing it...They're acidic, they also cause things like histoplasmosis, respiratory issues. So if you're getting the bats out that's great but you also want to get rid of what they left behind," Christopher explained.
Since bats can find entrances to your house around your roof, chimney or any small hole, prevention is key.
"Seal everything up, before they're even inside...if animals find those spots that are underneath overhangs, you want to seal those up ahead of time," Christopher explained.
But if a bat does move in, Christopher said many homeowners turn to devices like this one.
"This door here is installed and used for a one-way purpose, allowing bats to leave the home without entering back in. Because of these flaps here, it's kind of a jumbled mess to go outwards and if something tries to come back in without having the platform to sit on and push this stuff out of the way and crawl in, essentially they can only go outwards and not back in," Christopher said.
