AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An award-winning actor joined PETA protesters on Monday on the campus of UMass Amherst. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protested the use of marmoset monkeys in menopause research at the university.
PETA and students were joined by actor Casey Affleck, brother of Ben, and their mother. Affleck, who was born in Massachusetts, has been a long-time supporter of animal rights.
The group is protesting the school’s use of marmosets in experiments regarding menopause symptoms. According to a website UMass directed us to this morning, the experiments explore the relationships between hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and cognitive impairment from estrogen loss.
The PETA protestors said the research is unnecessary because marmosets don’t experience menopause
“The marmosets in this laboratory are enduring numerous invasive surgeries, captivity, hormone manipulations, all for nothing because we are not going to learn anything about menopause from these experiments,” said Dr. Katherine Roe with PETA.
The university responds to the group's concerns about the welfare of the marmosets.
Bravo to Casey and his mom for speaking out against these crude, cruel, and pointless experiments. Marmosets do not even experience menopause--the condition supposedly being studied by these experiments--yet experimenters zip-tie these animals into restraining devices, drill into their skulls and implant electrodes, cut open their necks to expose muscle, and thread electrode leads from the scalp and neck to the abdomen. To mimic “hot flashes” in the marmosets, experimenters cut out their ovaries and heat the animals with hand warmers. This is yet another example of the curiosity-driven cruelty that regularly goes on in laboratories.
